Japan: No radioactivity found in Fukushima fish

SHAFAQNA-Fish tested in waters around the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant contained no detectable levels of the radioactive isotope tritium, the Japanese government said.

The water discharge began Thursday despite persistent concerns among local fishermen and some neighboring countries about the environmental impact, while the UN nuclear watchdog has said the procedure is in line with global safety standards.

The agency plans to continue to take daily fish samples for analysis and provide updates on the results for about a month.

Source: japantimes

www.shafaqna.com