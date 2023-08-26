Iran-Iraq sea passenger line launched for Arbaeen pilgrims

SHAFAQNA-The director general of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) for Maritime Affairs, announced the initiation of the Iranian-Iraqi sea passenger line on Saturday, targeting visitors participating in the religious event of Arbaeen.

Authorities envision the potential for up to 20 cruise journeys to accommodate the pilgrims.

Mehdi Farahani,stating that a fleet of three floating ships would facilitate a daily quota of 20 cruises, offering a seamless maritime travel experience for Arbaeen attendees. The naval forces have been responsible for orchestrating the voyages from Iranian ports to Iraqi destinations.

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com