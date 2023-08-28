Iran-Iraq sea passenger line launched for Arbaeen pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- The director general of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) for Maritime Affairs announced the launch of a sea passenger line between Iran and Iraq and declared the possibility of 20 cruises for Arbaeen pilgrims.

According to Mehr News Agency, by stating that the possibility of 20 cruises daily has been provided for Arbaeen pilgrims via three watercrafts, Mahdi Farmahini Farahani said: after constitution of a committee to manage transportation of Arbaeen trips in the Ministry of Road and Urban Development, Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) for Maritime Affairs considered the responsibility to hold cruises to Iraqi ports.

Having stated that Abadan and Khoramshahr ports were taken into account for cruises during Arbaeen, he pointed out that despite all infrastructures in terms of terminal and wharf, unfortunately the Iraqi government was not prepared to dock at the newly established Sibeh wharf.

Farahani continued: thus, Khoramshar port is the only port from which it will be possible to travel and dock at Abu Flous Port in Iraq during Arbaeen and it provides the possibility of moving pilgrims.

He stated that 3 watercrafts have been allocated for traveling of Arbaeen pilgrims from Khoramshar port to Abu Flous port in Iraq especially for Arbaeen. Moreover, he maintained that 2 watercrafts have been provided by the Iraqi private sector and one speedy watercraft has been provided by this company according to the negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line Group. These watercrafts will transfer Arbaeen passengers from the Persian Gulf Passenger Terminal in Khorramshahr to Abu Flous port in Iraq. Each trip lasts 40 minutes.

Director general of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) for Maritime Affairs announced the possibility for traveling of Arbaeen passengers through sea lane from today and stated: totally, there will be 20 cruises and the watercraft allocated by the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line Group has a passenger capacity of 220 and watercrafts of the Iraqi private sector have a passenger capacity of 80.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

