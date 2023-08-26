Saudis sentence prominent scholar’s brother to death over tweets

SHAFAQNA- Saudi court has sentenced the brother of a prominent scholar and government critic to death over his tweets.

In a tweet on Thursday (24 August 2023), the renowned UK-based religious scholar Saeed Al-Ghamdi said the Specialised Criminal Court in Riyadh had handed his brother, Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, a death sentence over tweets made from an anonymous account with nine followers.

His tweets, seen by Middle East Eye, focused on unemployment, inflation, and government mismanagement of resources and called for the release of political prisoners.

Source: middleeasteye

