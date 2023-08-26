English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Human rightsMiddle EastOther News

Saudis sentence prominent scholar’s brother to death over tweets

0
Brother of prominent scholar

SHAFAQNA- Saudi court has sentenced the brother of a prominent scholar and government critic to death over his tweets.

In a tweet on Thursday (24 August 2023), the renowned UK-based religious scholar Saeed Al-Ghamdi said the Specialised Criminal Court in Riyadh had handed his brother, Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, a death sentence over tweets made from an anonymous account with nine followers.

His tweets, seen by Middle East Eye, focused on unemployment, inflation, and government mismanagement of resources and called for the release of political prisoners.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Expert: Persian Gulf will be a hotbed of “geopolitical, geostrategic and geo-energy competitions”

asadian

Ethiopia to investigate migrant killings by Saudi Arabia

asadian

Mecca: Summer storm batters pilgrims

asadian

Saudi Arabia activated fingerprint attendance device in schools

asadian

HRW: Saudi Arabian border guards killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants

asadian

[Photos] Saudi Arabia: Students return to school

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.