SHAFAQNA-The Saudi National Center of Meteorology issued a “red alert” in the regions of Mecca, Adham and Maysan, and an orange alert in the regions of Al-Baha, Al-Hujrah and Al-Makhwah.

The center warned of thunderstorms accompanied by active surface winds in the Makkah region, including the governorates of Taif, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Maysan and Al-Kamil until next Tuesday.

Source: archyde

www.shafaqna.com