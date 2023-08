SHAFAQNA-An international crew of four representing four countries is in orbit following a successful launch to the International Space Station on Saturday, US space agency NASA announced.

The launch took place at 3:27 a.m. EDT (0727GMT) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, NASA said in a statement.

The agency said that NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission is the seventh commercial crew rotation mission to the International Space Station.

