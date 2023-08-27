Iran-Qatar FM’s discuss latest regional developments

During the call late on Saturday (26 August 2023), Amirabdollahian expressed his appreciation for Qatar’s positive role and constructive efforts in international and regional interactions. He also thanked Qatar for its role in releasing Iran’s frozen assets.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani expressed his satisfaction with the friendly relations between Qatar and Iran. The Qatari foreign minister emphasized the importance of continuing bilateral talks and close consultations between the two countries.