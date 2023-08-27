English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

Netherlands: Muslims protest attacks against the Quran

0
Muslims protest attacks against Quran

SHAFAQNA- Muslims participated in a protest organized by Islamic organizations in the Hague amid continued attacks on the Quran across Europe.

Protesters carried copies of the Quran and gathered in Malieveld Square. They had signs that read: “The Quran gives us light to guide us, fire cannot burn the Sun” and “I love the Quran” as demonstrators walked toward the Danish and Swedish embassies.

Protesters criticized governments that enable hostile acts against the Quran. They shouted: “Stop burning our book and the holy books,” and “Shame on Danish and Swedish governments!”

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Swedish PM: Constitution needs to be amended to criminalize desecration of the Quran

asadian

Denmark to ban the Quran burnings

asadian

Sweden: Police try to silence man protesting the Quran desecration

asadian

Iran warns Sweden & Denmark to reconsider ‘wrong approach’ on desecration of the Quran

asadian

Swedish government to review Public Order Act after the Quran burnings

asadian

Sweden: Copy of the Quran desecrated outside Stockholm’s Royal Palace

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.