Netherlands: Muslims protest attacks against the Quran

SHAFAQNA- Muslims participated in a protest organized by Islamic organizations in the Hague amid continued attacks on the Quran across Europe.



Protesters carried copies of the Quran and gathered in Malieveld Square. They had signs that read: “The Quran gives us light to guide us, fire cannot burn the Sun” and “I love the Quran” as demonstrators walked toward the Danish and Swedish embassies.

Protesters criticized governments that enable hostile acts against the Quran. They shouted: “Stop burning our book and the holy books,” and “Shame on Danish and Swedish governments!”

Source: aa

