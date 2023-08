SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s president Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid visited Abbas’s (AS) Shrine and reviewed services provided to visitors during the Ziyarat Arbaeen.

The Iraq’s president also got acquainted with the expansion projects that the holy shrine is working on to provide more spaces for visitors, especially on the days of major Ziyarat, such as the Umm Al-Banin Courtyard, which will be allocated for female visitors.

Source: alkafeel

www.shafaqna.com