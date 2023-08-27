Iran to keep producing radiopharmaceuticals to meet health needs

SHAFAQNA-The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, has said that his country will continue to produce radiopharmaceuticals in order to meet the demands of the health sector.

He said that radiopharmaceuticals have already helped the health staff treat patients, with these types of medicines currently being supplied to hospitals and medical centers on daily and weekly bases.

The official also said that Iran has received “many demands from different countries” to provide them with radiopharmaceuticals.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com