Iraq praised Denmark’s attitude on criminalizing insults to Holy Quran

SHAFAQNA- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, Fuad Hussein, approved Denmark’s position and the proposal to criminalize the burning of the Holy Quran and insulting the Holy books.

According to Shafaqna’s translation service citing Al-Forat, Fuad Hussein held a conversation with Lars Løkke Rasmussen, his Danish counterpart, after presenting the proposal to criminalize burning the Holy Quran.

Hussein praised Denmark’s stance, saying that this action can help preserve the status and sanctity of heavenly books, which are sacred to many societies around the world.

Emphasizing Baghdad’s respect for the freedom of expression stipulated in the Danish constitution, the Iraqi foreign minister said: this does not mean granting the right to insult sacred texts and the Holy books of millions of Muslims and other religions around the world. Such offensive actions can fuel hatred, deepen divisions between human societies, and threaten peaceful coexistence. They also impact bilateral relations between Islamic and European countries.

In conclusion, Hussein expressed hope that this proposal would be approved as quickly as possible, and they welcome this initiative. On the other hand, Denmark’s Foreign Minister emphasized that these actions do not represent the Danish society as a whole, and freedom of speech is a fundamental cornerstone of a free democracy.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

