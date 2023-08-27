Türkiye strongly condemns arson attack on mosque in Southern Cyprus

SHAFAQNA-The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned an arson attack on the Koprulu Haci Ibrahim Aga Mosque in Limassol.

“This heinous attack is yet another addition to the past acts against different mosques in the Greek Cypriot Administration,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ankara fully supports the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on this issue, it added.

“As the latest example of the growing Islamophobia across Europe, this attack not only targets Muslims but also demonstrates once again how grave the threat to our common human values has become.

Source: aa

