Arbaeen 2023: So far 250 flights arrived in Najaf from Lebanon

SHAFAQNAThe Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced flight of 250 passenger planes from Beirut to Najaf to transport pilgrims to Iraq.

According to Shafaqna, based on this statement, these flights were carried out following the request of Lebanese airlines to transport pilgrims of this country to Najaf from August 31 to September 11.

Also, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced: “72 flights have been carried out by Asharq Al Awsat Airlines, 74 flights by Iraqi Airways, 72 flights by Fly Baghdad Airlines and 40 flights by the Iraqi ‘Uwr Company”.

Source: Radio Yasour.

