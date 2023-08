SHAFAQNA-Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a rare visit to Xinjiang, calling on officials to “more deeply promote the Sinicisation of Islam and effectively control illegal religious activities”.

“We must enhance our awareness of adversities… and consolidate our hard-won social stability,” he said, according to CCTV.

“In the process of Chinese-style modernisation, we will better build a beautiful Xinjiang that is united and harmonious, wealthy and prosperous.”

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com