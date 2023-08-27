Iran calls for finalizing document on cooperation with Oman

SHAFAQNA-The Iranian foreign minister has expressed the Islamic Republic’s readiness for finalizing the provisions of the document on strategic comprehensive cooperation between Tehran and Muscat.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made his expression over the phone on Saturday evening during the talks with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi.

Amirabdollahian also appreciated Oman for playing a constructive role in the international community and elaborated on the Islamic Republic’s fundamental stance on the process of talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

For his part, the Omani foreign minister said his country is ready to expand regional and bilateral cooperation with Iran.

Source: IRNA

