Video: Shia and Sunni unity prayer led by Sheikh Karbalai in Imam Hussain’s (A.S) shrine

SHAFAQNA – The guests present at the Al-Aqsa Festival, which is being held with the presence of personalities from inside and outside Iraq, offered unity prayers in the shrine of Imam Hussain(A.S).

This prayer was held under the leadership of Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Al-Karbalai, the religious guardian of Astan Quds Hussaini.

Al Aqsa Festival

Karbala was the scene of the second international conference of Al-Aqsa Festival today (Sunday) with the presence of representatives from more than sixty countries.

In the opening ceremony of this conference, the custodian of Astan Quds Husseini called for the support of the Palestinian people through the revival of the movement of Imam Hussein (A.S).

Ahsan Rashid Al-Bayji said: “We must unite and put these slogans of Husseini on the forefront to support the people of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the freedom of the Palestinian people.”

