Sweden being disrupted, says Stockholm resident who protested Quran burning

Stockholm resident

SHAFAQNA-‘Something ugly is going on here,’ says Patrick Tovivanen, Stockholm resident on recent string of attacks against Muslim holy book in Sweden.

Sweden is being disrupted and played with like a toy by one of the perpetrators behind a recent string of attacks against the Muslim holy book, said Patrick Tovivanen, a Stockholm resident that police escorted away from a Quran burning over his protests against the event.

As Salwan Momika, an Iraqi-born refugee who desecrated the Quran on multiple occasions in recent weeks, was once again burning a copy of the holy book in the Swedish capital, Tovivanen shouted in protest from behind a security cordon surrounding him, but was promptly hauled from the scene by plainclothes police.

