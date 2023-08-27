Secretary General of OIC arrives today in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, announced that the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, will visit Baghdad today, Sunday.

Al-Sahaf told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, will arrive today in Baghdad, and he will meet with the President of the Republic, Abdullatif Rashid, and the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani.”

He added, “The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will discuss with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein ways of cooperation within the framework of the organization.”

