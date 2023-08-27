English
Arab Parliament welcomes Denmark’s move to ban Quran desecration

Arab Parliament welcomes Denmark’s move

SHAFAQNA-The Arab Parliament welcomed the Danish government’s move to make it a crime to desecrate holy Quran in Denmark.

Denmark’s center-right government introduced the proposed law following a recent string of public desecrations of the Qur’an by a handful of anti-Islam activists, sparking angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.

Arab Parliament Speaker Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressed his hope that the decision would contribute positively toward reducing the incidents of burning copies of the Qur’an that Denmark had recently witnessed.

Source: arabnews

