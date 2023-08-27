Gaza: UN schools begin school year

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) runs 288 schools in the Palestinian territory, among 700 across parts of the Middle East region that it funds alongside 140 medical clinics. But it is short of nearly $200 million needed to pay for staff salaries and keep the services running until the end of 2023.

“We haven’t secured all the funding we need to ensure that our schools can remain operational until the end of this year, so we are working on securing the funds needed to keep schools in Gaza open,” said Thomas White, Gaza director of UNRWA’s affairs.

White said some donor countries would hold discussion about funding for UNRWA in September.