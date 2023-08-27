First convention of Islamic Education Activists to be held in Karbala

Dubbed “We Build the Mahdavi Civilization with Husseini Schools”, it will be organized by the Noor Mobin international institute in cooperation with the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization and number of Iranian and Iraqi government and grassroots organizations.

Hojat-ol-Islam Ali Asghar Mohammadidoust, managing director of the institute, told IQNA that the event is in line with efforts to establish Islamic schools and education centers, promote education from Islam’s point of view and promote its role in developing the society and in civilization building.

He said founders, principals and teachers of Islamic schools, and activists and those working in the field of Islamic education in different Muslim countries are the addressees of the gathering and its outcomes would benefit students and their families.

The cleric added that Islamic education means raising the future generation based on Islamic principles and methods and running schools and educational centers in accordance with the method explained in the works of such figures as Martyr Motahhari.

Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammadidoust noted that during the Arbaeen season and on the roads between Najaf and Karbala there are different cultural and educational programs for the pilgrims but this gathering is special for those involved in Islamic education and in running Islamic schools.

The activists from different parts of the world will meet and share their experiences in the field of Islamic education, he stated.

The convention will be held in one of the major schools of the holy city of Karbala, he said, adding that a permanent secretariat is tasked with planning for the major event.

One of the main programs during the gathering is a forum slated for Monday, September 4, with the participation of Islamic education activists of Iraq, he noted.

There will also be an exhibition featuring the activities of Islamic schools and education centers, according to the cleric.

He further said that in order to reach a Mahdavi society and an Islamic civilization, children aged 5 to 18 should study in schools whose atmosphere is filled with the love for Imam Hussein (AS) and the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

For more information about the gathering, log on to https://ifoiet.com/en.

Source:IQNA