Book: “Islamic Laws of Medicine” according to the rulings of Grand Ayatollah Sistani

SHAFAQNA- The Book:” Islamic Laws of Medicine” written by Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Al-Sistani and translated by Mahdi F. Al-Battahi is published by ‎Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya .



Islam provides a universal system for the well-being of a person’s physical, mental, emotional and spiritual component because each must work in unison for the individual to thrive and advance. Moreover, deficits or dysfunction in any of these components can create setbacks, which, if not appropriately resolved, have the potential to hamper progress. Yet, it is sometimes inevitable that human beings face challenges, particularly physical and mental issues that arise due to the wear and tear of daily life.

As such, Islam promotes the practice of medicine and the advancement of treatment for all forms of ailments. It provides a specific set of rules that govern how these practices should be carried out and the responsibilities that fall upon its professionals.

Islamic Laws of Medicine is a comprehensive exploration of the intersection between Islamic principles and medical ethics.

It explores a variety of healthcare topics, from patient rights and responsibilities to the moral duties of medical personnel. This work provides a deep understanding of the Islamic perspective on medical practices.

Islamic Laws of Medicine serves as a valuable resource for scholars, healthcare practitioners, and individuals seeking to navigate the ethical dimensions of healthcare within an Islamic framework.

