More than one million Arbaeen pilgrims entered Iraq so far

SHAFAQNA-More than one million Arbaeen pilgrims have entered so far through land and air ports, the Iraq’s head of the Border Crossings Authority, Omar Al-Waeli, announced on Monday.

Al-Waeli said in a video statement, followed by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), “We visited yesterday, Sunday, the Al-Mundhiriya border crossing, as part of a series of field visits to see the reality of the work of the departments present at the border crossing, and to ensure the implementation of the plan prepared by the government and under the direct supervision of the Prime Minister and Minister interior, Chairman of the Supreme Security Committee.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com