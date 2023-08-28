English
France bans Muslim students from wearing Abaya in schools

France bans Muslim students from wearing abaya

SHAFAQNA- Muslim Female students in France will no longer be allowed to wear the loose-fitting Abaya in schools. The move comes almost 20 years after France banned headscarves from state schools.

The French education minister announced the ban on Sunday  (27 August 2023) ahead of the school term starting at the start of September.

France has a strict ban on religious symbols in state schools and has banned pupils from wearing headscarves since 2004.

“When you walk into a classroom, you shouldn’t be able to identify the pupils’ religion just by looking at them,” education minister Gabriel Attal told France’s TF1 TV.

Source: news.sky

www.shafaqna.com

