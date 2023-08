SHAFAQNA- Crowds of pilgrims walking to the Holy Karbala, to commemorate the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (AS), arrived at the center city of Samawa.

The visitors arrived at the center of Samawa city, covering an estimated distance of (400 km) from the first starting point in the Ras Al-Bisha area, and they will travel about (238 km) to reach Karbala.

Source: alkafeel

