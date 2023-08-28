English
Pakistan: Nationwide protests over power bill increases

Nationwide protests

SHAFAQNA- Protesters blocked roads and staged rallies across Pakistan on Monday over power bill increases.

Tens of thousands took to the streets in dozens of major cities and remote towns, blocked roads, burned electricity bills, and staged sit-ins outside the power companies’ offices.

Police booked and arrested dozens of protesters in several districts, including the capital Islamabad, and Peshawar on the charges of blocking roads and inciting violence.

The unprecedented protests in recent history, some of them violent, broke out on Friday (25 August 2023) after consumers received inflated utility bills.

