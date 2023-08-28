English
International Shia News Agency
Afghanistan: Taliban ban women from national park

Taliban ban women from national park

SHAFAQNA- Taliban have banned women from visiting one of Afghanistan’s most popular national parks.

Thousands of people visit Band-e-Amir national park each year, taking in its stunning landscape of sapphire-blue lakes and towering cliffs in the country’s central Bamiyan province.

The ban was announced after the acting minister of vice and virtue complained that women visiting the park had not been adhering to the proper way of wearing Hijab.

“Going sightseeing is not a must for women,” said Mohammad Khalid Hanafi as he asked security forces to begin stopping women from entering into the park.

Source: theguardian

www.shafaqna.com

