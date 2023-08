SHAFAQNA- The number of political detainees in Jaw Central Prison on hunger strike on their 20th day has increased to 804, according to Ahmed Al-Wadaei, Director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD).

Al-Wadaei referred to an official admission from a Bahraini government official to the Wall Street Journal that the number of detainees on hunger strike exceeded 700.

Source: bahrainmirror

