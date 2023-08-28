English
England: Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Conference to be held in Birmingham on 30 September 2023

SHAFAQNA- Scholars, academics, and religious and community leaders from across the world are coming together next month in the first annual “Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)” Conference. The event by Islam Channel is planned for Saturday, September 30, at the ICC Birmingham.

“The conference will be a celebration of the Month of Rabi’ Al-Awwal and will honor Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) life, legacy, and teachings bringing together scholars and academics, religious and community leaders from across the world for lively discussion and debate,” the event’s website wrote.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

