OIC to establish regional headquarters in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Prime Minister, Al-Sudani announced the approval of establishing a regional headquarters for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Baghdad.

Iraq’s Prime Minister, on Monday (28 August 2023) met with Hussein Ibrahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), for talks over the hate speech trend directed toward Arab and Islamic societies.

The Iraq’s media office of the Prime Minister’s statement added: “During the meeting, a number of issues and challenges facing Arab and Islamic societies were discussed due to hate speech and some practices that transcend over beliefs, religions and sanctities.”

Iraq’s Prime Minister appreciated “the position of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in responding quickly to Iraq’s invitation to hold a meeting at the level of foreign ministers of Islamic countries,” noting that “Iraq’s clear position towards insulting the sanctities and the Noble Quran came from its Islamic constants and an expression of its legal commitment.

