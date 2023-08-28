Poll: 77% of Americans think Biden is too old for another term

SHAFAQNA-An eye-popping 77% of Americans feel that Joe Biden is too old for another term

Misgivings about the octogenarian’s age were shared across the board, with 89% of Republicans concerned about Biden’s age hindering a second term and 69% of Democrats feeling the same way, per an Associated Press-NORC poll released Monday.

When asked what words first came to mind when they thought of the president, 41% of respondents answered with some combination of “old,” “outdated,” “aging,” “elderly,” “slow,” “confused” and “bumbling.”

Source: nypost

