Pope: US Catholic Church has replaced faith with political ideology

SHAFAQNA- Catholic Church in the United States has replaced faith with political ideology, Pope Francis said.

Francis made his comments on Aug. 5 in a private meeting in Lisbon with members of the Jesuit order, of which he is a member, during his trip for World Youth Day. They were published on Monday by the Jesuit journal Civilta Cattolica.

In a question-and-answer session, a Portuguese Jesuit said that during a sabbatical in the United States, he was saddened that many Catholics, including some bishops, were hostile to the pope’s leadership. “You have seen that in the United States the situation is not easy: there is a very strong reactionary attitude. It is organised and shapes the way people belong, even emotionally,” the pope responded.

Pope Francis said that “You have been to the United States and you say you have felt a climate of closure. Yes, this climate can be experienced in some situations” .

Source: Reuters

