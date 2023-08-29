English
Human Rights groups condemn Taliban’s new curbs on women’s education & movement

Taliban’s new curbs on women’s education

SHAFAQNA-Amnesty International and Watchdogs have condemned the Taliban’s latest restrictions on Afghan women’s education and movement after it barred them from visiting one of Afghanistan’s most popular national parks and stopped them from leaving for the United Arab Emirates to study on academic scholarships.

Amnesty International said it denounced the Taliban’s latest action prohibiting female students from travelling to Dubai to start their university studies.

“This preposterous decision is a flagrant violation of the right to education and freedom of movement and demonstrates the continued gender persecution against women and girls in Afghanistan,” the rights group said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

