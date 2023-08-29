Iraq says Al-Hol camp represents real threat to region

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassim Al-Araji confirmed that Al-Hol camp represents a real threat to Iraq and the region.

“Al-Araji received, in his office today, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation in Iraq, Jean-Jerome Casabianca,” The media office of the National Security Adviser said.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to develop partnership and cooperation relations with the International Committee of the Red Cross in Iraq, as well as the files of the Syrian Al-Hol camp and the IDPs.

