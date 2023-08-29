English
Pakistan court suspends Imran Khan’s corruption sentence

SHAFAQNA-A Pakistani court on Tuesday suspended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s three-year sentence, ordering his release on bail.

A two-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court led by Justice Aamer Farooq, which reserved the judgement on Monday, announced the short order.

Khan was sentenced by a trial court in Islamabad earlier this month for concealing details of foreign gifts he received during his nearly four-year stint. Consequently, he was barred from holding public office for five years by the election commission.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who is facing a number of cases, was ousted through a no-trust vote in April 2022. He is currently incarcerated in the northwestern Attock city.

