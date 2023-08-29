English
International Shia News Agency
MEM: Saudi Arabia considers nuclear deal with China & Russia to put pressure on US

Saudi Arabia considers nuclear deal

SHAFAQNA-Middle East Monitor reported that Saudi Arabia is reportedly considering bids from China, France and Russia for its ambitious nuclear power project, as part of a larger strategy to influence the US over a high-stakes security agreement.

Even as the world’s top oil exporter, the kingdom has expressed deep interest in developing a civil nuclear energy programme.

The US is Riyadh’s first choice for such a programme, and it is said to be looking to include a nuclear deal as part of any agreement to normalise ties with Israel.

The potential normalisation between Saudi Arabia and the occupation state is seen as a significant diplomatic triumph for the administration of US President Joe Biden, which has described the initiative as crucial. However, challenges remain, because Washington is hesitating over Saudi Arabia’s insistence on having no restrictions for enriching uranium.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

