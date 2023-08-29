English
Palestine commends Libya’s stand against normalizing with Israel

SHAFAQNA-Palestine thanked Libya for reiterating its refusal to normalise ties with Israel.

Earlier in the day, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh sacked Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush after she held a secret meeting last week with her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen in Rome.

Dbeibeh also visited the Palestinian Embassy in Tripoli to reiterate his government’s support for the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation.

He “reiterated his absolute support for the Palestinian people in their legitimate quest to regain their full rights and for the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

