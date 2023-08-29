Suspension of sentence: What does it mean for Imran Khan?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | By Shafaique Ahmed- The Islamabad High Court suspended the sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Tosha Khana case and ordered his release.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri delivered the verdict in one sentence.

After the verdict, Barrister Gohar, a member of Imran Khan’s legal team, told reporters that Imran Khan’s sentence has been suspended and as soon as we get the verdict, we will go to Attock Jail with court orders.

In response to a question, he said that ‘Morally, Imran Khan should not be arrested now, but if they do, we have also approached the High Court regarding this.’

What does suspended sentence mean?

Tehreek-e-Insaf’s league team member Mashal Afridi said in a conversation with Urdu News that “Toshah Khana case has practically ended today and we have achieved justice with the help of the people.”

Regarding the apprehension of arrest in a case other than this case, he said that we have filed an application in the cipher case and the number has been given. According to the law, no arrest can be made when the number is posted. Apart from this, the court has also been approached regarding unknown FIRs.

Imran Khan’s lawyers said that today’s decision means that the sentence imposed on Imran Khan has been suspended, but the appeal hearing in this case will be held later, under which the court will try to Exonerate.

Is Imran Khan’s disqualification over?

After the court suspended Imran Khan’s sentence, the question is being asked whether Imran Khan’s disqualification has also ended.

In this regard, former Attorney General Ishtar Osaf Ali said that the High Court has taken a hasty decision on the basis of emergency, keeping a person’s right to freedom at the forefront, which should be appreciated.

He said that the suspension of Imran Khan’s sentence is not a suspension of disqualification. Their disqualification is of two kinds. One of the disqualifications is civil which was done by the Election Commission while the other is a branch of the same which is criminal. At that time only they will be released from jail. When the appeal is decided, if they are acquitted at that time, then their disqualification will remain.

Legal expert Umar Gilani said that as long as Imran Khan’s central appeal is being heard and he is not finally acquitted with honor, his disqualification will remain.

He said that the difference between criminal and civil law is that if the order is suspended in civil, only the prison sentence is suspended, the overall punishment and its consequences remain.

In this case, the court has only suspended the prison sentence, the rest of his sentence remains intact. Therefore, Imran Khan will remain ineligible.

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com