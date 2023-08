SHAFAQNA-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government continues to use arbitrary detention as ‘tool of control and repression’, Amnesty International has said.

In a report on Tuesday, Amnesty documented the cases of people it said were “victims of politically motivated arbitrary detentions” between 2018 and 2022, including teachers, trade unionists and human rights defenders.

