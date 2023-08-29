Traffic accident claims lives of Iranian pilgrims on Arbaeen journey

SHAFAQNA-A traffic collision on the international highway connecting Dhi Qar and Basra has resulted in the deaths and injuries of Iranian pilgrims.

According to a security source, the accident claimed the lives of 9 Iranian pilgrims, while 33 others sustained injuries, most of whom are in critical condition. Swift response efforts by security and medical teams ensured the prompt transfer of the injured to medical facilities for treatment. The deceased were transferred to forensic medicine for requisite legal procedures. Given the anticipated influx of pilgrims, comprehensive measures have been taken to secure land routes leading to Karbala.

