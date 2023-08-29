SHAFAQNA-The racist attacks and hate speech that have spread in daily life in Western societies are also reflected in football stadiums, said an academic.

Prof. Ahmet Talimciler, an academic from the Department of Applied Sociology at Bakircay University in Türkiye’s western Izmir province, shed light on the sociological reasons for rising racism in football stadiums in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Noting that racist attacks and hate speech have become commonplace in Western societies, Talimciler said social, political, cultural, and economic factors in the West, as well as extreme right-wing and populist political views, have a negative impact on football.

