English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Rising racism in football stadiums

0
Rising racism in football stadiums

SHAFAQNA-The racist attacks and hate speech that have spread in daily life in Western societies are also reflected in football stadiums, said an academic.

Prof. Ahmet Talimciler, an academic from the Department of Applied Sociology at Bakircay University in Türkiye’s western Izmir province, shed light on the sociological reasons for rising racism in football stadiums in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Noting that racist attacks and hate speech have become commonplace in Western societies, Talimciler said social, political, cultural, and economic factors in the West, as well as extreme right-wing and populist political views, have a negative impact on football.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

France’s ban on Hijab in women’s football is act of state racism

asadian

France: Police systematically target people of color

asadian

Paris Saint-Germain’s Coach to stand trial over allegations of racism

asadian

Exclusion of Hijab-wearing Muslim women in France reveals racism

asadian

DeZIM: Anti-Muslim racism often disregarded in Germany

asadian

World Cup 2022: Western media coverage unveiled racism & Islamophobia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.