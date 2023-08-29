Iraq to host conference on Middle East security

SHAFAQNA-The conference on security in the Middle East will be held in late November in Baghdad,The French President, Emmanuel Macron said.

Macron’s statement took place during his annual speech to French ambassadors during a conference held in Paris, France 24 reported.

The French President stated that France must continue to participate in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria and strengthen the work it has been doing for years to achieve political and military stability in the entire region.

Macron indicated that the third edition of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, which was held for the first time in the Iraqi capital in August 2021 and then in Jordan in December 2022, will be held in Baghdad next November.

Source: middleeasteye

