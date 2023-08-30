Using AI in Arbaeen pilgrimage for first time

SHAFAQNA– The custodian of the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) announced that, for the purpose of counting the number of pilgrims, ensuring security, and finding the lost in the million-person Arbaeen pilgrimage ceremony, artificial intelligence has been used for the first time.

According to Shafaqna, the Iraqi newspaper Al-Sabah in a report addressed the situation of services provided by various Iraqi institutions to the pilgrims of Arbaeen Hussein.

“Nasir Abdul Amir,” Head of the electronic control section of the Holy Shrine, issued a statement, saying: “Last year, the population of pilgrims was obtained by counting each individual, but this year, for the first time, it will be done using artificial intelligence through face processing.

He emphasized that this technology has an error rate close to zero and mostly provides accurate results. Abdul Amir added: “This artificial intelligence will also help security providers by identifying suspects and recording the entry and exit of individuals in places with cameras, and it can also be very useful in finding the lost.”

Continuing this report, it is mentioned that the Karbala Provincial Oil Products Distribution Company also supplies various fuels required by the processions during the days of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, and the Ministry of Reconstruction, Housing, and Municipalities has allocated 123 tankers for providing services to the pilgrims.

You can find the news in the Al-Sabbah newspaper.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

