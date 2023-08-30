Grand Ayatollah Khoei’s anniversary ceremony was held in different countries of the world

SHAFAQNA- The 8th day of Safar coincides every year with the anniversary of the death of Hazrat Grand Ayatollah Khoei, the Supreme Leader of the Shia world and the head of the Najaf Ashraf Seminary. He passed away on August 17, 1371 (1413) at the age of 94 in the city of Kufa.



According to Shafaqna, commemoration ceremonies were held in various countries of the world with the presence of Ahlul Bayt (pbuh)’s Shiites . Photos from the event are provided.



It is worth mentioning that the 12th day of the month of Safar coincides with the anniversary of Hazrat Sayyed Mohammad Taghi Khoei and the 7th day of the journey coincides with the anniversary of Sayyed Majid Khoei. In this ceremony, the memory of the children of Hazrat Ayatollah Azami Khoei was also honored.



Najaf Ashraf: House of Grand Ayatollah Fayaz

London, England: Imam Khoei Center

Swansea, England:

Bangkok, Thailand: Dar Al Zahra School

Montreal, Canada:

Pictures of the shrine of Hazrat Grand Ayatollah Khoei in the Al-Khazra Mosque of Imam Ali (AS)

Pictures from outside and the library of Hazrat Grand Ayatollah Khoei in Kufa:

