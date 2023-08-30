English
International Shia News Agency
USA: New York City allowing Islamic call to prayer on Fridays & Ramadan

New York City allowing Islamic call to prayer

SHAFAQNA-Under the new rules, New York City Mayor, Eric Adams said, mosques will not need a special permit to publicly broadcast the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, on Fridays and during the holy month of Ramadan.

“For too long, there has been confusion about which communities were not allowed to amplify their calls to prayer,” Adams said at a news conference.

“Today, we are cutting red tape and saying clearly that mosques and houses of worship are free to amplify their call to prayer on Fridays and during Ramadan without a permit necessary,” he said.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

