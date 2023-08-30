Iraqi PM & French President discuss Baghdad Conference 2023 preparations

SHAFAQNA-The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussed the preparations for the Baghdad Conference 2023 with the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

A statement issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) mentioned that both sides also discussed in a phone call activating the strategic partnership agreement and developing economic, cultural, security, and military relations.

Al-Sudani and Macron also talked about the contracts to purchase radar systems from the French company Thales, which will enable Iraq to tighten its control over Iraqi airspace and preserve the country’s sovereignty.

Source: iraqinews

