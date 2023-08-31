English
International Shia News Agency
ASHURAFeaturedMiddle EastOther NewsShia islam

[Photos] Postage stamps commemorating Arbaeen pilgrimage printed in Iraq

0

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Communications announced the printing of postage stamps to commemorate the Arbaeen pilgrimage for the first time.

According to Shafaqna citing Baghdad Today news, the Ministry of Communications in Iraq stated that, the state postal company has printed two stamps and one postcard to commemorate the Arbaeen pilgrimage. These stamps symbolize the sacrifices of Imam Hussain and his family (peace be upon them) during the eternal Ashura’s event and the services provided by the Iraqi people to the pilgrims.

The Iraqi Post Company has also printed a postcard that highlights the global nature of the Arbaeen pilgrimage and the participation of various countries in this ceremony.

The Iraqi Ministry of Communications announced that the sale of these stamps and postcards will be done at all post offices in Baghdad, Karbala, Najaf, Hosseini mawakib, and the pilgrim routes.

Find the news on Baghdad Today news.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Iraq to host conference on Middle East security

Related posts

[Photos]Babylon receives visitors of Arbaeen

asadian

Arbaeen 2023:Over 1.1 million Iranian pilgrims have crossed into Iraq

asadian

[Photos] Media Department starts receiving journalists coming to cover Ziyarat Arbaeen

asadian

[Photos] Arbaeen 2023: A group of Pilgrims on the way to Karbala

asadian

[Photos] Arbaeen 2023: More than 3000 meals are served daily by Hadhrat Abbas’s (AS) Complex to pilgrims

asadian

Using AI in Arbaeen pilgrimage for first time

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.