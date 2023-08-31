[Photos] Postage stamps commemorating Arbaeen pilgrimage printed in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Communications announced the printing of postage stamps to commemorate the Arbaeen pilgrimage for the first time.

According to Shafaqna citing Baghdad Today news, the Ministry of Communications in Iraq stated that, the state postal company has printed two stamps and one postcard to commemorate the Arbaeen pilgrimage. These stamps symbolize the sacrifices of Imam Hussain and his family (peace be upon them) during the eternal Ashura’s event and the services provided by the Iraqi people to the pilgrims.

The Iraqi Post Company has also printed a postcard that highlights the global nature of the Arbaeen pilgrimage and the participation of various countries in this ceremony.

The Iraqi Ministry of Communications announced that the sale of these stamps and postcards will be done at all post offices in Baghdad, Karbala, Najaf, Hosseini mawakib, and the pilgrim routes.

Find the news on Baghdad Today news.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com