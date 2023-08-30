SHAFAQNA-Bulgarian Orthodox Church called for compulsory religious education in school curriculums.

The ruling body of the church, the Synod, sent a written request saying that compulsory religious education is important in “the prevention of violence, the spiritual-moral training of the students, and the raising of the nation’s spirituality.”

The Bulgarian Constitution recognizes Orthodox Christianity as the official religion of the country, stating that “Eastern Orthodox Christianity shall be considered the traditional religion in the Republic of Bulgaria.”

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com