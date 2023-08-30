English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Iran’s FM: Latest regional-international developments will be discussed with Syrian high officials

0
regional & international developments

SHAFAQNA- Latest regional and international developments will be discussed with Syrian high officials, Iran’s Foreign Minister said.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for Damascus on Wednesday (30 August 2023) to meet with high-ranking officials of Syria in the framework of strengthening the regional neighbor policy.

Before his departure in a post on his X account he wrote: “I will visit Damascus in the framework of strengthening the regional neighbor policy and in order to speed up the implementation of the agreements of the presidents of the two countries”.

Source: mehrnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran’s FM & Saudi’s Crown Prince review bilateral ties & regional developments

asadian

[Photos] Iran’s FM Visits Saudi Arabia

asadian

Iran’s FM to visit Saudi Arabia on August 17

asadian

Iran’s FM rejects link between prisoner swap & release of frozen assets

asadian

Aljazeera: Iran welcomes proposal by UN’s Chief to convene eight-country regional forum

asadian

Tehran: Iran-Saudi FM’s agree to form joint political-economic committees

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.