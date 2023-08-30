Iran’s FM: Latest regional-international developments will be discussed with Syrian high officials

SHAFAQNA- Latest regional and international developments will be discussed with Syrian high officials, Iran’s Foreign Minister said.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for Damascus on Wednesday (30 August 2023) to meet with high-ranking officials of Syria in the framework of strengthening the regional neighbor policy.

Before his departure in a post on his X account he wrote: “I will visit Damascus in the framework of strengthening the regional neighbor policy and in order to speed up the implementation of the agreements of the presidents of the two countries”.

Source: mehrnews

www.shafaqna.com