Pope: “Terrible world war” against the environment was taking place

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis said on Wednesday (30 August 2023) that a “terrible world war” against the environment was taking place.

Speaking at his weekly general audience, Pope Francis said that he will issue a new document on the protection of nature on Oct. 4, the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the environment.

It is a follow up to his influential 2015 encyclical – the highest form of papal writing – which spoke of the need to protect the environment, face the dangers and challenges of climate change and reduce the use of fossil fuels.

The pope has said the new writing was meant to bring the 2015 “Laudato Si” (Praised Be) encyclical “up to date with current problems”.

Describing nature as a “sacred gift from the creator,” the pope urged people to take the side of the “victims of environmental and climatic injustice”. He called for an end to “the senseless war on our common home, it is a terrible world war”.